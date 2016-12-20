Is the time spent on social networks unproductive?

Has it happened to you that when you are concentrated on doing your job, and suddenly you get a WhatsApp or a Facebook notification? Are you the kind of people who regularly check Twitter to know what is happening in the world and what news or commentary is a trend? Do you constantly visit your Instagram account to find out what are your favorite celebrities doing?

If your answer was yes, then here is another question: Is the time devoted to social networks unproductive or productive? An article published by Cal Newport in the New York Times suggests that social networks are affecting his career for the distraction they cause. In one part of the text, the author states: “These social networks are fun, but you’re cheating if you think Twitter messages, posts and ‘likes’ are a productive use of your time.” The final words to conclude this writing were: “If you want to make an impact in the world, let your phone’s battery run out, close your browser’s tabs, pull up your sleeves and get to work.”

In Ecuador, the reality of using these tools has a different vision according to the need of each person. Specialists in the subject as Miriam Rojas, communicational coach, emphasizes the importance of them when it comes to communication. “If we do not have someone in person, we are looking for networks to tell the world what we feel, think, what we are going to do.” She states that the need to express a thought or desire can not be at the discretion of a third party because the message published is strictly related to the individual interest.