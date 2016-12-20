More than 25 Christmas events and fairs in Quito

Colorful lights, light bulbs, the breathtaking decorations in shopping malls, street vendors, the smell of incense, and a more stressful traffic on the streets tell us that the Christmas season is intensifying in the capital.

From this week several events and fairs organized by the Municipality of the Metropolitan District begin, with an active participation of micro-entrepreneurs. The main activities have to do with the lighting of 21 points of the city, the novena in the giant manger of El Panecillo, choirs concerts and Christmas fairs in the urban and rural areas of Quito. More than 25 official free events have been organized.

During these festivities, the Metropolitan Transit Agency (AMT) will strengthen control in congested areas of the city. Julio Puga, Head of Operations, reports that 1,700 agents will work in the surroundings of the shopping centers. Meetings between the managers of the shopping centers and staff of the AMT will be held in the next 24 hours to chart the routes that facilitate the mobility of customers while they make their Christmas shopping.

