Protests in Quito against the Government´s mining project after Morona incidents

Monday, the Plaza Grande, in front of the Government Palace, was the scene of a protest against a mining project. Social groups such as the Assembly of the Southern Peoples, YASunidos, Minka Urbana, and others, participated were part of a sit-in carrying music and posters.

Flyers containing the message “Correa defends the Chinese capital” were distributed, and chants like “Correa miner, life is first” were heard.

Before the protest, in the same place, supporters of the Government were awaiting for a countermarch. They started shouting, “Out protesters, out.” Anti-riot agents were situated in the middle of both sides.

Former Minister Alberto Acosta was among the opposition protesters. For him, the mining conflict that happened in Morona Santiago is unleashed “because of” President Rafael Correa.

“He is primarily responsible, he is determined to impose mega-mining against what the Constitution mandates,” he argued.

Antonella Calle, of YASunidos, said that their demand is that the Chinese miners leave because, in their opinion, this conflict comes from years ago.

“The only way to put an end this conflict in the Amazon is that Chinese miners who are invading the territory of the ancestral peoples leave,” said Calle.

Francisco Hurtado, of Minka Urbana, mentioned that they carried out that rejection action against the Government because it´s the one that makes decisions on the extractive policy. Also “to denounce that mining is violent, its destroys the peasant lands, the indigenous territories.”

Source: http://www.eluniverso. com/noticias/2016/12/20/nota/ 5963143/protestas-mineria- tras-incidentes