The basic wages will increase to $ 375 in 2017

Entrepreneurs and workers reached, for the first time in history, to an agreement on the amount of the unified basic salary. In 2017, the monthly income will be $ 375. That is, a $ nine increase compared to this year’s salary.

After two meetings, the National Council of Labor and Wages reached a consensus. This body is made up of representatives of the private sector, the workers, and the government.

What was the difference with previous meetings? According to the private sector, these meetings had a similar basis of information. The Ministry of Labor has provided inputs to the council since the beginning of the year. Until 2015, the then National Council of Wages (Conades) only held meetings in December.