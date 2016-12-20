Three dead and 70 damaged buildings after earthquake

The death of three people, the collapse of 5 buildings (3 hotels and two houses) are the preliminary assessments provided by the Secretariat of Risks in Esmeraldas, while an evacuation plan is applied in Muisne.

The earthquake of 5.7 M (after the revision of the Geophysics Institute, which first announced a 5.8 M) this morning “generated 30 aftershocks, 20 injured, two deaths and 65 affected infrastructures.”

Source: http://www.eluniverso. com/noticias/2016/12/19/nota/ 5962717/dos-muertos-65- construcciones-danos-replicas