Three dead and 70 damaged buildings after earthquake
Publicado el 20 Dec 2016
The death of three people, the collapse of 5 buildings (3 hotels and two houses) are the preliminary assessments provided by the Secretariat of Risks in Esmeraldas, while an evacuation plan is applied in Muisne.
The earthquake of 5.7 M (after the revision of the Geophysics Institute, which first announced a 5.8 M) this morning “generated 30 aftershocks, 20 injured, two deaths and 65 affected infrastructures.”
