Three dead and 70 damaged buildings after earthquake

The death of three people, the collapse of 5 buildings (3 hotels and two houses) are the preliminary assessments provided by the Secretariat of Risks in Esmeraldas, while an evacuation plan is applied in Muisne.
The earthquake of 5.7 M (after the revision of the Geophysics Institute, which first announced a 5.8 M) this morning “generated 30 aftershocks, 20 injured, two deaths and 65 affected infrastructures.”

Source: http://www.eluniverso.com/noticias/2016/12/19/nota/5962717/dos-muertos-65-construcciones-danos-replicas



