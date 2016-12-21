Corruption in Ecuador / Alleged Embezzlement in the Miduvi

On November 24 agents of the Juvenile Police raided the offices of the Ministry of Urban Development and Housing (Miduvi) in Portoviejo to collect information on an alleged crime of embezzlement of $ 1,117,984, which is investigated by that State agency. A document that could be falsified was found.

After this event, the Prosecutor’s Office of Manabi conducted an investigation for an alleged use of documents within the Miduvi.

