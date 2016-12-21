BREAKING NEWS

The Ministry of Environment warns Accion Ecologica the beginning of its dissolution

Publicado el 21 Dec 2016
Por :
ministerio-de-ambiente-ecuadortimes
The afternoon of December 20, the Ministry of Environment approached the facilities of Accion Ecologica and notified that the organization had 24 hours to respond and a ten days term to provide relevant evidence. The other part would be the Chinese mining company EXSA, according to the organization in social networks.

Accion Ecologica was established 30 years ago, in 1986. Since then, according to its website, the foundation acts in “defense of life.” In addition, it promotes the protection of nature “in order to ensure the preservation of a healthy environment.” In this context, it supports “campaigns that promote the departure of extractive models, such as the exploitation of oil and mining.”

In this context, the organization has conducted psychosocial studies since months ago -as an ecological corporation- of the mining impact on the populations of the province of Morona Santiago. The Chinese company that the afternoon of Wednesday, December 14 suffered an alleged attack by a Shuar group that opposes its activity operates there. The balance of that day was one dead and seven injured.
According to the complaint made on Twitter, EXSA would have demanded the dissolution of the organization to the Ministry of Environment of Ecuador, since it “diverts from the purposes for which it was constituted.” In the letter addressed to this State body, it is said that Accion Ecologica “has expressed its support for the actions and violent acts carried out by the Shuar community through publications in social networks…”

Source: http://expreso.ec/actualidad/el-ministerio-de-ambiente-advierte-a-accion-ecologica-del-inicio-de-su-disolucion-XK950462



Share us in other Social Networks

Latest Video

Archives

Categories

Ecuador received 1.931 million dollars in remittances between January and September

Posted On22 Dec 2016

Cocoa loses the 26.5% of its price in 8 months

Posted On22 Dec 2016

From the jungle to the Netherlands, the chocolate of the Waorani

Posted On22 Dec 2016

There are five fronts of mining tension between the indigenous people and the government

Posted On22 Dec 2016

Accion Ecologica rejects dissolution

Posted On22 Dec 2016

Fernando Villavicencio and Cléver Jiménez may go to jail once more

Posted On22 Dec 2016
Copyright © 2010 - 2014. All Rights Reserved. EcuadorTimes.net