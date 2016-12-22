Accion Ecologica rejects dissolution

The NGO Acción Ecológica yesterday demanded the government to “prove” the statements of the Interior Ministry, which assured that they allegedly committed “violent acts” after “alerting” about the environmental impacts of mining projects located in the Condor mountain range, in the Amazon.

Last Tuesday, the Ministry of the Environment, at the request of the Ministry of the Interior, began the process of dissolution of the organization because they would have committed “violent acts;” They “deviated from the ends for which it was created;” And for “interference in public policies against the internal security of the State and an attack on public peace.”

This occurred within the framework of the confrontations of the last days between indigenous of the Shuar people and the public force due to the mining activities of the Chinese company EXSA.

In a letter, the Interior Ministry said that the organization “promotes violence and social discord,” and made clear its position of support for social networks to the violent acts carried out.

Accion Ecologica spokespeople reported the incident at the offices of the United Nations (UN) in Quito.

In a statement, the Inter-American Platform for Human Rights, Democracy and Development, which groups together several NGOs, called on the government to “halt” the dissolution and set up a dialogue with the indigenous organizations.



