Aguinaga and Taiano accuse each other of land speculation in Guayaquil

Candidates for Assembly members Marcela Aguinaga (AP) and Vicente Taiano (PSC-MG) accused each other of alleged acts of land speculation, regarding the position they maintain on the bill that seeks to regulate capital gains.

Aguinaga, current Vice-President of the Assembly, defends it; And Taiano, who until last month was Secretary of the Municipality of Guayaquil, criticizes it.

The two politicians discussed this on Twitter, through several messages they sent on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Assemblywoman tweeted that the family of Taiano would be linked to “an eventual speculation of lands near the new airport #Guayaquil.”

She remarked that such a family would have “hectares of land in Chongon,” and that “change from rural to urban land” would have occurred when Taiano was a counselor for the extinct Prian party.

He called her a ‘liar’ and accused her of making a ‘false imputation’ against him.

As a counterattack, he wrote: “The real suspect of overpaying a property is you #ISSFAcase or have you already forgotten your “good faith” error?

He referred to the controversy surrounding the sale of some lands of the Social Security Institute of the Armed Forces (Issfa), where the Samanes park (in Guayaquil) is now located, in favor of the Ministry of the Environment, when Aguinaga was its holder.

She replied on Twitter that in that case there were no indications of criminal responsibility against her, and she resumed her accusation on the lands adjoining the future airport of Guayaquil.

