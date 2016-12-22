BREAKING NEWS

Ecuador received 1.931 million dollars in remittances between January and September

Publicado el 22 Dec 2016
Por :
remesas-ecuadortimes
Ecuador received 1,931 million dollars in remittances from abroad between January and September 2016. The amount follows the trend of the previous ten years, the El Ciudadano website reported on December 21.
91% of remittances were sent by Ecuadorians living in the United States, Spain, Italy, and Mexico, according to the report, citing data from the Central Bank of Ecuador (BCE). Between July and September, the country reached US $ 666 million, an increase of 8.1% over the same period of the previous year.

 

Of that amount, 365 million were sent from the United States, according to the information, which states that this figure represents 5.2% more than that received in the third quarter of 2015. The increase, according to the BCE, would be due to the improvement in the American economy, which allowed the unemployment rate to remain unchanged at 4.9%, while its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rose by 2.9 %.
Source: http://expreso.ec/economia/remesas-ecuador-migrantes-dinero-estadosunidos-GM952383



Share us in other Social Networks

Latest Video

Archives

Categories

The Noboa Group reports a new Government charge

Posted On22 Dec 2016

Cocoa loses the 26.5% of its price in 8 months

Posted On22 Dec 2016

From the jungle to the Netherlands, the chocolate of the Waorani

Posted On22 Dec 2016

There are five fronts of mining tension between the indigenous people and the government

Posted On22 Dec 2016

Accion Ecologica rejects dissolution

Posted On22 Dec 2016

Fernando Villavicencio and Cléver Jiménez may go to jail once more

Posted On22 Dec 2016
Copyright © 2010 - 2014. All Rights Reserved. EcuadorTimes.net