From the jungle to the Netherlands, the chocolate of the Waorani

A group of 169 Waoran women associated with a craft project using chambira as a raw material. They have more than a decade developing their work with this fiber they color with vegetal products of the eastern jungle.

They undertook the project with the idea of generating work in their community by producing products such as handbags and portfolios of a superb finish. In this way, they created an alternative of improvement to the economy of the community.

The project, initiated in 2005, contemplates the permanent training both in the handling of the raw material and in the context of the commercialization and distribution of the products.

With the passage of time the craft organization decided to venture into new products. By having their cocoa, peanuts and corn crops, they decided to give added value to agricultural commodities and began making chocolate.

Since then all Waorani women began cultivating cocoa in their fields. The association guarantees them the purchase of their production. Given the efficiency with which they are working, several institutions have supported them to optimize the project.

An international NGO assisted them with technical assistance to start the cultivation and processing of cocoa.



