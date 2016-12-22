BREAKING NEWS

The Noboa Group reports a new Government charge

22 Dec 2016
Por :
fernando_alarcon_gruponoboa_ecuadortimes
Fernando Alarcon, Legal Director of the Noboa Corporation qualified as a “new arbitrariness” the decision ordered by the Labor Inspector of Babahoyo against the Compañia Agricola Clementina for unpaid values to workers.
Alarcon explains that the government is holding accounts of all the companies of the Noboa Corporation for 118 thousand dollars. This value is because the Labor Inspectorate “would have forgotten 279 workers” who demand the payment of their vacations.
These employees are not included in the records of the Agricultural Company, which at the beginning of the conflict were 1,093 workers.


