Odebrecht offices in Guayaquil

Publicado el 23 Dec 2016
Last night, the state prosecutor’s office raided the Odebrecht offices in Guayaquil, according to information provided by Attorney General Galo Chiriboga, on his Twitter account.
Chiriboga said that along with the National Police they raided two offices located in a shopping center.
According to Chiriboga, the prosecution investigates ex officio the alleged bribes of the Brazilian company Odebrecht. The US Department of Justice cited bribes from the company to Ecuadorean officials in the 2007-2016 period for $ 33.5 million; The report says that the firm has achieved profits equivalent to about $ 116 million.
“With the raids, the Office of the Prosecutor looks for documents, and digital material that could relate to the #OdebrechtCase,” tweeted the prosecutor.
Hours earlier, the Attorney General indicated that he would request information from Brazil, the United States, and Switzerland in this case.

Source: http://www.eluniverso.com/noticias/2016/12/22/nota/5967028/fiscalia-allana-oficinas-odebrecht-guayaquil



