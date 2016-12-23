Syndicate of Alvaro Noboa pointed out that payment to former workers is illegitimate
After paying nearly $ 4 million, Babahoyo Labor inspector Cristina Cordero suspended the auction of the property. Following the announcement of the payment in favor of 1,908 former workers from La Clementina, located in La Unión, Babahoyo (Los Ríos province), Labor Minister Leonardo Berrezueta, gave Alvaro Noboa a 48 hour term to deliver the list of the 50 companies to the Ministry of Labor that – according to him- are harmed by this payment.
In this regard, Alarcon indicated that they would do so “in due course,” adding that some companies did suffer during the process because there were “retentions of securities in the accounts, prohibition to alienate all their property and others.in the order issued by the Labor Inspectorate.” On a new process that will be continued by the former workers of La Clementina for unfair dismissal, Alarcon said: “The High Court of Conciliation and Arbitration itself declared that there is no unfair dismissal.” And regarding the payments for retirement, he said: “If there is any worker who has the right to retirement, it will be paid, once it is judicially determined.”
