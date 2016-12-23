The candidates and the opposition point to Glas

When the exacerbated corruption debate threatened to be extinguished, businessman Marcelo Odebrecht’s confession about paying at least $ 33.5 million in bribes to officials of the Ecuadorian government between 2007 and 2016 to be favored with contracts. These events push the ruling party to a political crisis at the end of the year, on the threshold of an election campaign.

The close relationship of the corrupt company with contracts in the strategic sectors gives an immediate human form to the complaint: Vice President Jorge Glas, who yesterday changed without explanation his agenda of public appearances and declined to pronounce on the subject. He has become the primary target of the opposition and the presidential hopefuls who, in talks with Daily Expreso, outline the strategy to corner the pro-government candidate for re-election against the ropes of a National Assembly hearing demanded weeks ago after the corruption scandal in state oil companies and resurrected by Odebrecht as an unwanted Christmas gift.

Source: http://expreso.ec/ actualidad/ecuador-politica- jorgeglas-oposicion-renuncia- II956903