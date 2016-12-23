The Noboa Corporation claimed for values withheld from its bank accounts
Fernando Alarcon, legal director of the Noboa Corporation, explained that the Labor Inspectorate proceeded to withhold, through a ruling decision, USD 118 000. “The amount is for values allegedly not calculated within the process In favor of 279 workers,” Alarcon said. The legal advisor of the business group said he did not know the existence of this new group of “extra” former employees, which are not within the 1 906 previously indemnified. For the signature, the arbitrariness is that the Inspectorate did not notify them beforehand about this novelty, which in Alarcon’s opinion prevented them from challenging.
“It is strange that this group of 279 workers appears if in the settlement carried out by the expert during the conflict (demand for unfair dismissal) makes the benefit in favor of 1 906 employees.”
