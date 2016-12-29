The “Años Viejos” contest will be held at the Amazonas Avenue on December 31

Preparations for the traditional “Años Viejos” contest of the Amazonas Avenue are in their final stages. The 11 groups and companies that will participate in this festival fine-tune the details to get the puppets ready for December 31. The “Años Viejos” that will be presented on Saturday will have a political, cultural, social and environmental theme, said Marcelo Verdesoto, operations manager of Metro newspaper, organizer of the event. The puppets made by the different organizations will be located on platforms along the Amazonas Avenue.

The access of cars will be closed. People interested in seeing the different samples of “Años Viejos” will be able to do it from 11:00 to 18:00. This is an entirely free event, which has been organized for more than 30 years in the city. Apart from the puppets, there will be artistic presentations. The three best samples made by private organizations will be awarded at the end of the day. These puppets will not be burnt but disassembled after 18:00.

