The IAPA says 2016 was a “turbulent” year for journalists

The Inter-American Press Association (IAPA) said on December 28 that 2016 was a year of challenges for journalists, who have had to work hard to protect the press freedom and face the digital transformation. “We have had an extraordinary and turbulent year in which our partners worked hard to protect press freedom and to meet the challenges of digital transformation,” said Matt Sanders, president of the organization.

The IAPA, based in Miami (USA), recalled that in 2016, 24 journalists were killed in the region. 2016 “has represented significant challenges to which we have reacted with success and effort” to defend the freedom of the press and to guarantee the right of the public to be informed, he said.

He emphasized the creation of SIPalert, a digital tool that will be presented soon and which seeks that journalists denounce the threats and seek solidarity. Similarly, the organization pledged to continue working with the Commission and the Inter-American Court of Human Rights for 27 crimes against journalists that remain unpunished.

