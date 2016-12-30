Corruption is embedded in the power spheres

2016 was a difficult year for the Government. Cases of corruption spilled over officials and former officials and led to investigations, arrests, trials, and sentences.

The scandals deepened in April and May with the dissemination of the Panama Papers, the leakage of documents from the Panamanian firm

Mossack Fonseca, and the arrest of the former manager of Petroecuador Alex Bravo. After him, two other managers and some private contractors were pointed out. Several inquiries have initiated.

The corruption case called Fifagate, which dates back from 2015, involved Luis Chiriboga, president for almost 18 years of the Ecuadorian Football Federation (FEF), as well as the sale of promotions in the National Police.

A former judge was also immersed in scandals. These cases were followed by complaints about possible bribes to Ecuadorian public officials by the Brazilian company Odebrecht.

Ecuador was one of the 12 nations mentioned in a report issued by the US State Department.

Complications arose when the government of President Rafael Correa drove from several fronts the so-called ‘ethical pact.’

This initiative questioned the possession of assets in tax havens and motivated the referendum that will be held on February 19 in conjunction with the presidential elections.

The citizen’s consultation seeks to establish the impediment for those who have assets in tax havens to hold positions of popular election.

Source: http://expreso.ec/ actualidad/la-corrupcion- incrustada-en-el-poder- HL973786