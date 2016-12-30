Eleven parties compete to integrate the Andean Parliament

Expert politicians, party leaders, a career diplomat, a radio and television host, a retired military, and new professionals in this campaign are some of the characteristics that identify the eleven candidates for the Andean parliamentarians.

This organization was created on October 25, 1979. The official headquarters is in Colombia and is part of the Andean Integration System (SAI) that articulates bodies and institutions established within the framework of Andean subregional integration, such as the Andean Community of Nations (CAN).

The parliament is made of five representatives of each member country: Bolivia, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia and Chile. According to Section 43 of the Cartagena Agreement, among its attributions are the promotion of the Andean subregional integration process, submit draft community standards to the Andean Council of Ministries of Foreign Affairs. In addition to making recommendations, decisions, declarations, resolutions, but not binding, i.e., these are not mandatory.

In Ecuador, since 2003, the Andean parliamentarians have been elected by popular vote. In the list of eleven candidates, there are politicians who postulate for the second time as Wilson Sánchez who is in the first place. In 2006 he won representing the Prian party and held the presidency of the Andean Parliament of Ecuador.

Another experienced politician is retired Colonel Fausto Cobo, a national assemblyman in 2012 representing Sociedad Patriotica, during his term he was also appointed as a Latin American Parliamentary. For three years, he has been part of Compromiso Ecuador, which is in partnership with the CREO-SUMA party.

