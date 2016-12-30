New Year’s party in Alex Bravo’s seized house in Esmeraldas

The National Police arrived yesterday night to the house seized to the former manager of Petroecuador, Alex Bravo, in the city of Esmeraldas, to verify the complaint of a supposed party organized in the property.

Upon arrival, they found with people inside the house, some of them officials of the Public Sector Real Estate Management Service (INMOBILIAR), an agency that was in charge of the property after the seizure.

According to daily La Hora, the police found that inside the luxurious property, which is part of the evidence in the corruption process that has splashed Petroecuador, there was a party.

From the inside, two men went out to meet the agents. One had in his right hand a glass with ice, while trying to prevent the entry of Bravo’s relatives with the other hand, who insisted that the property does not belong to him. “It’s not yours, either,” the guy said.

“Make the complaint with the judges,” he challenged with a nasal voice and while trying to close the brown gate.

Previously, his party partner justified that they were celebrating a “Christmas and New Year meeting.”

Suddenly, four women and two men left the building. None boarded the luxury cars, two of them without plates, which remained parked.

When the clock struck at 11:40 pm and the prosecutor in charge, Diego Perez Gallo, was in the house, a woman arrived in a taxi and took the car parked near the entrance door of Bravo´s house, detained since May 16 in Quito.



