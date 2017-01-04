Artículo anterior
More than 110 tons in 2016
Publicado el 04 Jan 2017
2016 was a year of criminal reductions, great drug seizures, and reduced homicides for criminal violence. This was explained yesterday by the Interior Minister, Diego Fuentes, in a press conference in which he presented the final statistics managed by the National Police and the Ministry he presides.
“We are pleased to report that the results are positive thanks to the permanent work of the Police … it is an important reduction, which consolidates the work done,” said Fuentes.
This decrease has been achieved; he says, with greater police presence in areas of mass agglomeration and tourist spots, where crimes such as theft can proliferate.
In anti-narcotics cases, 110.4 tons of drugs were seized during the past year, of which 96.06 were destined for international traffic and the rest for domestic consumption.