Four candidates are the ones who appear more on television

Presidential hopefuls Cynthia Viteri (PSC), Washington Pesantez (Ecuadorean Union), Paco Moncayo (National Agreement for Change) and Guillermo Lasso (CREO-SUMA) were the first in promoting their candidacies.

This was determined by the Citizen Participation (PC) monitoring system that reactivated this task for these elections, but this time it will focus on the programming broadcast by ten national channels.

The media that will be monitored are GamaTV, Canal Uno; Ecuador TV, RTU, Telerama, Teleamazonas, Ecuavisa, TC Television and Oromar TV. PC director Ruth Hidalgo said that the NGO monitoring would be geared toward out-of-band election advertising; The official publicity of national and sectional bodies; The promotion of names of authorities in the works; and the presence time of the candidates in the informational spaces.