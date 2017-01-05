Lasso made a sworn statement in which he assures he will repeal 14 taxes

Guillermo Lasso, the presidential candidate for the CREO-SUMA Alliance, confirmed that during his first day of the election campaign he made a sworn statement that says he will eliminate 14 taxes to attract investment and encourage entrepreneurship. Among the taxes that Lasso will repeal if becoming president are: the advance of the income tax, outflow of foreign currency, agricultural land, the so-called ‘green’ tax, public entertainment, capital gains, among others.

The document also states he commits to eliminating safeguards, import quotas and significantly reducing other restrictions on imports. The legal procedure was carried out in the Notary´s Office No. 38 of Guayaquil. “My proposal is very specific, and we have made it legal yesterday, the first day of the campaign.”



Source: http://www. larepublica.ec/blog/politica/ 2017/01/04/de-ser-presidente- guillermo-lasso-eliminara-14- impuestos/#prettyPhoto

