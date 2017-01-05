BREAKING NEWS

Lenin Moreno mentions the possibility of an own currency

Publicado el 05 Jan 2017
Por :
 moreno-ecuadortimes
Alianza Pais’s presidential hopeful, Lenin Moreno, was interviewed by Janeth Hinostroza, who dedicated the 30 minutes of the program broadcast by Teleamazonas TV to the former vice president because, she said, it’s hard for Lenin to go to the channel.
First, Moreno confirmed that his campaign manager is Vinicio Alvarado, after evaluating all possibilities. He also said that he does not mind being defeated in the elections, but continuing with a process that would have raised the national pride. Nevertheless, in several points of the interview, he tried to demonstrate his independence from the style of president Rafael Correa.
“We’ve had a difficult time. Imagine, the country has not received a single penny from oil revenues for a year and a half. That would have caused a debacle,” Moreno said of the economic situation.

 

Source: http://www.larepublica.ec/blog/politica/2017/01/04/lenin-moreno-menciona-la-posibilidad-de-tener-moneda-propia/#prettyPhoto



Share us in other Social Networks

Latest Video

Archives

Categories

Viteri: "Mr. Moreno, you will not turn our country into Venezuela."

Posted On05 Jan 2017

Lasso made a sworn statement in which he assures he will repeal 14 taxes

Posted On05 Jan 2017

Fiscal deficit in 2016 doubled the expected

Posted On05 Jan 2017

Opponents insist on the trial of Jorge Glas

Posted On05 Jan 2017

NO to lies!

Posted On05 Jan 2017

Four candidates are the ones who appear more on television

Posted On05 Jan 2017
Copyright © 2010 - 2014. All Rights Reserved. EcuadorTimes.net. Todos los derechos reservados.