Lenin Moreno mentions the possibility of an own currency

Alianza Pais’s presidential hopeful, Lenin Moreno, was interviewed by Janeth Hinostroza, who dedicated the 30 minutes of the program broadcast by Teleamazonas TV to the former vice president because, she said, it’s hard for Lenin to go to the channel.

First, Moreno confirmed that his campaign manager is Vinicio Alvarado, after evaluating all possibilities. He also said that he does not mind being defeated in the elections, but continuing with a process that would have raised the national pride. Nevertheless, in several points of the interview, he tried to demonstrate his independence from the style of president Rafael Correa.

“We’ve had a difficult time. Imagine, the country has not received a single penny from oil revenues for a year and a half. That would have caused a debacle,” Moreno said of the economic situation.

