Opponents insist on the trial of Jorge Glas

The figure of Jorge Glas, Ecuador´s vice president and candidate to the same position in the elections of February, gravitated in the National Assembly yesterday. Although he was not in the parliamentary chamber, his presence was felt at the beginning of the plenary session.

The legislative majority granted him an unpaid leave for 48 days to participate in the election campaign.

The Alianza PAIS coalition justified this action basing on section 93 of the Electoral Law.

The opposition, meanwhile, suffered a delay in its attempt to initiate the political trial against him.

Diego Salgado, a legislator of CREO, did not collect the signatures to take the vice-president to the dock, as he had announced. “We are not complete, many lawmakers are missing, there are alternates on both sides,” he explained.

The beginning of the campaign caused some absences in the legislature.

Salgado, however, showed some of the postulates for the impeachment request. One of them, explains that the strategic sectors have been under the command of a single person in these ten years: Jorge Glas. In this decade, the vice president held four senior positions: from chairman of the board and general manager of the Solidarity Fund to that of Vice President.

In 2007, he “managed the Solidarity Fund with more than 3.702 million dollars, which were invested in different electric and telephone companies,” said the legislator.

