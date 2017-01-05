BREAKING NEWS

Viteri: “Mr. Moreno, you will not turn our country into Venezuela.”

The second day of the elections campaign has started. A statement by the presidential candidate for the PAIS movement, Lenin Moreno, forced his social-Christian counterpart, Cynthia Viteri, to respond. “Now Lenin Moreno threatens to get us out of dollarization. I want to tell the country that this is the worst thing that can happen to Ecuador. It would impoverish us and lead us to a terrible humanitarian crisis.”

The candidate of the ruling coalition, in a morning interview, said that we must maintain dollarization “as long as we do not develop our productive force and we can have confidence in a currency of our own.” This statement, according to Viteri, not only deepens the socialism of the 21st century, but puts the country on the brink of the abyss. “It’s very serious. Luckily he said this now. He recognized it. We will not go bankrupt Mr. Moreno. You will not turn us into Venezuela. We will defend the dollarization,” said the candidate, yesterday afternoon.


