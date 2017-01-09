Correa says that Ileana Ros-Lehtinen has been financed by the Isaias brothers

President Rafael Correa questioned the intentions of US Congresswoman Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, who recently called on the United States Attorney General to disclose the names of public officials bribed by Odebrecht in Ecuador.

During his Weekly Adress No. 507, Correa stated that Ros-Lehtinen is financed by the brothers William and Roberto Isaias and that their attempts to reveal the identity of the bribed officers are political maneuvers. “Something as sacred as the fight against corruption is politicized, it is geopolitically and electorally used,” he said.

Ileana Ros-Lehtinen is a congresswoman from Florida, a state whose elections, “were funded by the Isaias.” “As I said a few days ago, the Isaias are behind all this,” Correa contended.

