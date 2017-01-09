Cynthia Viteri visits her Facebook followers in Guayaquil

Cynthia Viteri yesterday held activities in Guayaquil, where she visited the homes of her social networks supporters.

One of the points was in the Justice and Freedom cooperative, in the sector of Los Rosales, in the north, in the home of Mayra Salazar.

“They always write me… Mayra wrote to me because she felt identified with my story,” explained the candidate of the Christian Social Party after talking about thirty minutes with the family who did not expect her visit.

When asked about the invitation to debate by Monserrate Bustamante, candidate for the Vice Presidency for the Social Commitment Movement, Viteri said without confirming or rejecting the same: “I respect all, I am the only woman candidate for the Presidency.



Source: http://www.eluniverso. com/noticias/2017/01/09/nota/ 5988547/viteri-visita-sus- seguidores-facebook-guayaquil

