BREAKING NEWS

Cynthia Viteri visits her Facebook followers in Guayaquil

Publicado el 09 Jan 2017
Por :
captura-de-pantalla-2017-01-09-a-las-3-14-01-p-m
Cynthia Viteri yesterday held activities in Guayaquil, where she visited the homes of her social networks supporters.
One of the points was in the Justice and Freedom cooperative, in the sector of Los Rosales, in the north, in the home of Mayra Salazar.
“They always write me… Mayra wrote to me because she felt identified with my story,” explained the candidate of the Christian Social Party after talking about thirty minutes with the family who did not expect her visit.

When asked about the invitation to debate by Monserrate Bustamante, candidate for the Vice Presidency for the Social Commitment Movement, Viteri said without confirming or rejecting the same: “I respect all, I am the only woman candidate for the Presidency.


Source: http://www.eluniverso.com/noticias/2017/01/09/nota/5988547/viteri-visita-sus-seguidores-facebook-guayaquil



Share us in other Social Networks

Latest Video

Archives

Categories

The third attempt to remove the crosses of the Cathedral of Guayaquil failed

Posted On09 Jan 2017

Guillermo Lasso offers long-term loans to revive the agriculture sector

Posted On09 Jan 2017

Correa says that Ileana Ros-Lehtinen has been financed by the Isaias brothers

Posted On09 Jan 2017

Militaries´ repairs in 32 complaints to the Constitutional Court

Posted On09 Jan 2017

Correa thinks that fugitive bankers want to politicize the Odebrecht case in Ecuador

Posted On09 Jan 2017

A Countdown for the Smuggling of Liquors

Posted On09 Jan 2017
Copyright © 2010 - 2014. All Rights Reserved. EcuadorTimes.net. Todos los derechos reservados.