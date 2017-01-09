Guillermo Lasso offers long-term loans to revive the agriculture sector

Saturday Guillermo Lasso met on in Riobamba with representatives of the agricultural sector. He offered them long-term loans with low-interest rates to reactivate the activity in the field. “We will revive agriculture … the government of change will be the government of the countryside,” the CREO candidate also said this through his Twitter account.

In a press conference with local media, he proposed the creation of tourist-free zones to promote this activity in Chimborazo. He also said that they would develop a drug prevention program aimed at children and adolescents, and reiterated his promise of generating one million jobs during its presidency.

And he toured the main streets of Riobamba in a caravan. Yesterday he had no public activities nor posted anything on his social networks.

