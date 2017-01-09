Militaries´ repairs in 32 complaints to the Constitutional Court

While the Presidency prepares the general regulation to the Law of Strengthening of the Social Security Systems of the Armed Forces and the Police, some 32 claims of unconstitutionality were filed in the Constitutional Court.

They were signed by dozens of retired militaries, and one officer in active service, Brigadier General Luis Lara Jaramillo, who consider that the new law disappears the “special regime” and causes “a regressivity of rights.”

In the case of forced retirement, established after 20 years of service, they argue that “reality is not the only reason in military life for retirement, which violates the principle of non-regression,” notes the lawsuit filed by Alvaro Salas.

It is questioned that the amendments to Sections 22, 23, 27, 63, 92, 93, 95, 110 of the former Military Social Security Law “forward amounts, processes, percentages, and calculation formulas to particular decisions of the Directing Council of the Ecuadorian Institute of Social Security. “Thereby violating the special regime established by the Constitution,” in Section 370.

Certain benefits, such as retirement, invalidity, funeral subsidies and distribution of percentages among beneficiaries, are “reduced.”

