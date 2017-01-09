BREAKING NEWS

The third attempt to remove the crosses of the Cathedral of Guayaquil failed

The third attempt to remove the crosses of the Cathedral of Guayaquil failed and not only that, but the right cross fell off, fell to the pavement and shattered this Sunday, January 8.
This is part of the repair work of the temple, located in Chimborazo street, which was affected by the earthquake of April 16.
The fact frightened the people walking nearby, who observed the removal of the crosses by a helicopter.
On January 6, the first attempt was made to remove these structures but failed because they were attached to the structure.

