A helicopter is among the goods of the Refinery´s subcontractor 

Publicado el 11 Jan 2017
Por :
An area near the beaches of Olon valued at $ 1.6 million, luxury vehicles for about $ 220 thousand and a Robinson 66 helicopter valued at $ 869 thousand are part of the assets acquired in the last three years by a subcontractor of the Esmeraldas State Refinery.
We are talking about Armengol Cevallos Diaz, 54, a native of Esmeraldas, and former official of Industrial Safety at the Refinery. Through companies (one owned by him and another linked to him), he handled about $ 110 million of a total of $ 129 million awarded by Carlos Pareja Yannuzzelli, former manager of Refinery of the oil company, to the company Tesca Ingeniería del Ecuador SA.
The subcontractor company Armengol Cevallos, Vestsacer S.A., in turn, transferred the contracts to other companies to carry out the works. In 2011, Vestsacer S.A. paid $ 3,670 in taxes, and by 2015 the amount had risen to $ 482 thousand.
This media asked for an interview with Armengol Cevallos, but his sister Priscilla Cevallos, the manager of Vestsacer S.A., said that “he does not like interviews.”


Source: http://www.eluniverso.com/noticias/2017/01/11/nota/5991190/helicoptero-bienes-subcontratista-refineria



