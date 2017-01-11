A rainfall of requests for the Odebrecht bribes

The denunciation of alleged payments of bribes to government officials by the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht dispersed on several fronts.

Everybody´s aim: get the names of those who received $ 33.5 million in fines.

On the one hand is the Office of the Attorney General. Its head, Galo Chiriboga, announced that he would ask for the collaboration of Spain. The official wants to access the version of the lawyer of the Brazilian construction company: Rodrigo Tacla. He was arrested in that country and, according to the Attorney General, he knows about the company’s activities in several countries.

On December 29, Guayaquil lawyer Eduardo Carmigniani already suggested to the Attorney General to request criminal assistance to Spain.

Yesterday, Chiriboga also said that he has requested to the authorities to be received through the Ecuadorian ambassador in the US to know “who are involved in the case.” On December 21, 2016, the US Department of Justice released a report on bribes paid by Odebrecht in 12 countries.

The mayor of Quito, Mauricio Rodas, however, was faster. Yesterday he traveled to the US in search of the names of the bribed officials.

Although Rodas clarified that the Mayor´s Office of the capital has not been mentioned in that report, he warned that the government speech wants to involve him in the corruption plot.



