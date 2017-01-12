Alert for the arrival of a new disease

There is a relatively common disease in other countries that has recently come to Ecuador. It has already affected the inhabitants of the highlands and threatens to do so in Guayaquil.

It is an eruptive disease caused by the Coxsackie virus, which enters the body through contact with an infected person, through nasal and throat secretions, or even feces.

Better known as ‘hand foot mouth syndrome,’ this rather harmless pathology and of early recovery, which mainly affects children under ten years of age, is characterized by causing water blisters and sores in the mouth and later in the body, affecting mainly the hands and feet (hence its name).

At the moment it is unknown if there are cases registered in Guayaquil. In 2016, according to figures released by the Ministry of Public Health (MSP), 100 cases were presented at the national level, most of them in Chimborazo and Pichincha.

