Lenin Moreno: Lowering or eliminating taxes is an irresponsible proposal

Presidential hopeful Lenin Moreno (Alianza PAIS party) stressed during an interview on Ecuavisa TV that taxes are used to maintain teachers, judges, doctors, among other professionals, so proposing to lower or eliminate taxes is something irresponsible.

Moreno criticized the proposals of other candidates and added that if he wins, his government will focus in the Ecuadorian Social Security Institute (IESS).

However, he conditioned the payment of pensions to retirees. He said: “these will be paid as long as sustainability allows it.”

Concerning labor policies, the candidate reiterated that he would not allow the tertiarization of work. On relations with China, he mentioned that he had talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping to “reconsider the debt.”

Regarding financial and credit policies, Moreno said that the interest rate should fall and loans should be preferential for productive activities.

When questioned about corruption cases in the country, Moreno stated that there are state bodies that need a “major surgery,” taking the case of Petroecuador as an example, and said that his campaign proposal is “zero corruption.”

He ended his speech by asking parents and teachers to encourage values in young people.



Source: http://www.eluniverso. com/noticias/2017/01/12/nota/ 5993281/lenin-moreno-bajar-o- eliminar-impuestos-es- propuesta-irresponsable