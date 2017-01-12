BREAKING NEWS

The Air Force and the Navy received credentials

Publicado el 12 Jan 2017
Por :
The National Electoral Council CNE) culminated yesterday in Guayaquil the delivery of credentials for the facultative vote of the members of the Armed Forces and the Police.
Accompanied by Minister of Defense Ricardo Patiño, the head of the CNE, Juan Pablo Pozo, handed over to the commanders of the Ecuadorian Air Force (FAE) and the Navy of Ecuador the documents that enable them to exercise their right to vote.
Pozo said that he handed over 10,939 credentials to the Navy and 6,370 to the Air Force; While last Tuesday 35,410 documents were handed to the members of the Army.
During his speech before an audience full of soldiers at the South Naval Base, Minister Patiño asked Pozo to be sure that the credentials would be handed to each one of the officers of the three branches.
Pozo thanked the support of the Armed Forces in the face of the elections of next February, to which Patiño responded that they are complying with the established schedules.
Several days ago the CNE handed over 46,778 credentials to the National Police in Quito.


Share us in other Social Networks

Latest Video

Archives

Categories

Alert for the arrival of a new disease

Posted On12 Jan 2017

#WeAreAllConnie, the virtual support for Miss Ecuador

Posted On12 Jan 2017

The mother of a crime author apologized to journalist's father

Posted On12 Jan 2017

Lenin Moreno: Lowering or eliminating taxes is an irresponsible proposal

Posted On12 Jan 2017

Sofia Caiche: "I will fight for the single mothers"

Posted On12 Jan 2017

A rainfall of requests for the Odebrecht bribes

Posted On11 Jan 2017
Copyright © 2010 - 2014. All Rights Reserved. EcuadorTimes.net. Todos los derechos reservados.