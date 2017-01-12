Artículo anterior
The Air Force and the Navy received credentials
Publicado el 12 Jan 2017
The National Electoral Council CNE) culminated yesterday in Guayaquil the delivery of credentials for the facultative vote of the members of the Armed Forces and the Police.
Accompanied by Minister of Defense Ricardo Patiño, the head of the CNE, Juan Pablo Pozo, handed over to the commanders of the Ecuadorian Air Force (FAE) and the Navy of Ecuador the documents that enable them to exercise their right to vote.
Pozo said that he handed over 10,939 credentials to the Navy and 6,370 to the Air Force; While last Tuesday 35,410 documents were handed to the members of the Army.
During his speech before an audience full of soldiers at the South Naval Base, Minister Patiño asked Pozo to be sure that the credentials would be handed to each one of the officers of the three branches.
Pozo thanked the support of the Armed Forces in the face of the elections of next February, to which Patiño responded that they are complying with the established schedules.
Several days ago the CNE handed over 46,778 credentials to the National Police in Quito.