The Air Force and the Navy received credentials

The National Electoral Council CNE) culminated yesterday in Guayaquil the delivery of credentials for the facultative vote of the members of the Armed Forces and the Police.

Accompanied by Minister of Defense Ricardo Patiño, the head of the CNE, Juan Pablo Pozo, handed over to the commanders of the Ecuadorian Air Force (FAE) and the Navy of Ecuador the documents that enable them to exercise their right to vote.

Pozo said that he handed over 10,939 credentials to the Navy and 6,370 to the Air Force; While last Tuesday 35,410 documents were handed to the members of the Army.