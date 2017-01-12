The mother of a crime author apologized to journalist’s father

The alleged perpetrator of the crime of journalist Robert Salazar Acosta, 26, spoke yesterday of the murder at the scene. He did it before prosecutor Darwin Muñoz, forensic police agents, and of the National Direction of Crimes against the Life, Violent Deaths, Disappearances, Extortion and Kidnapping (Dinased).

He used a water gun to emulate how, according to him, the deadly shot that killed the life of the communicator occurred on November 7.

D. R. V. F., alias El Cojo, 25, faked a struggle with the policeman who pretended to be Salazar. That position, at the end of the reconstruction of the facts, was rejected by the victim’s father, Oracio Salazar, who said that his son would have never tried to go over an armed subject. “Who is going to attack someone armed?. He shot him, my son even kneeled,” he complained.

When listening to the question, Mariana Franco, mother of El Cojo, approached the parent, extended her hand (she was reciprocated), asked for forgiveness on behalf of her son, saying that he is addicted to drugs, that the devil was the one who propitiated the crime.

Before he called to take action on the drug chart adopted by the Government. “(My son) has had a lot of pain since the President decided to give way to free access to drugs, many young people have been victims of this,” said the woman.

Salazar, striving to remain calm, replied that he had nothing against her but that the matter involved her son. And he addressed to the cabin of his truck where his wife was recovering from the emotional breakdown of seeing the reconstruction of his eldest son’s death.

