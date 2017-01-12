The mother of a crime author apologized to journalist’s father
D. R. V. F., alias El Cojo, 25, faked a struggle with the policeman who pretended to be Salazar. That position, at the end of the reconstruction of the facts, was rejected by the victim’s father, Oracio Salazar, who said that his son would have never tried to go over an armed subject. “Who is going to attack someone armed?. He shot him, my son even kneeled,” he complained.
When listening to the question, Mariana Franco, mother of El Cojo, approached the parent, extended her hand (she was reciprocated), asked for forgiveness on behalf of her son, saying that he is addicted to drugs, that the devil was the one who propitiated the crime.
Source: http://www.eluniverso.