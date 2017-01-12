WeAreAllConnie, the virtual support for Miss Ecuador

BREAKING NEWS

Connie Jimenez, Miss Ecuador 2016, traveled to the Philippines to compete in the Miss Universe beauty pageant, which will take place in this country this year.
Last Tuesday, Jimenez spent time with her supporters and family members before leaving for the competition. In the international departure area of the Jose Joaquin de Olmedo airport, her fans took the opportunity to take photos of her and wish her luck in the beauty tournament.
Connie’s family created a virtual campaign for the supporters of the Ecuadorian beauty to support her during her participation with the hashtag #WeAreAllConnie.
This initiative, which began three weeks ago, already has the support of Ecuadorian artists and talents such as Mirella Cesa, Danilo Parra, Úrsula Strenge and Johann Vera.
These personalities have shared messages of motivation and encouragement for in which they make at the same time a call to Connie´s followers to support the Ecuadorian queen with the hashtag #WeAreAllConnie and #WeAreAllEcuador.


