BREAKING NEWS

Modified measures for the use of electronic money

Publicado el 13 Jan 2017
Por :
The Superintendency of Market Power Control (SCPM) reformed the preventive measure that forced banks to open electronic money accounts for customers who required it.
The term of 30 days that was established for its fulfillment also disappears with the reform.
Yesterday, Marcelo Ortega, president of the Commission of Resolution of First Instance, announced the changes to the resolutions of December 13 and January 3.
These establish that members of the Association of Private Banks (Asobanca) should facilitate the current and potential transactions of users, consumers or companies that choose this payment method.
The measure prohibits, rejects or denies electronic money was also reformed. It also indicates that banks shall provide their facilities and auxiliary branches so that users can recharge their balance through credit cards.

To do so will have a sales terminal for electronic money. For this last implementation, the SCPM indicates that the conditions and term will be established by the competent authority: the Board of Regulation of the Monetary and Financial Policy.


Source: http://www.eluniverso.com/noticias/2017/01/13/nota/5993962/modificadas-medidas-uso-dinero-electronico



Share us in other Social Networks

Latest Video

Archives

Categories

The Capwell Stadium awaits for its reopening party

Posted On13 Jan 2017

A prosecutor of the Petroecuador case was suspended; Rafael Correa questions this

Posted On13 Jan 2017

UN: Indigenous children of Ecuador are taken to Cali for begging

Posted On13 Jan 2017

The Church calls for awareness in the elections and criticizes corruption

Posted On13 Jan 2017

Doubts by law that charges a tax on improvements

Posted On13 Jan 2017

Alert for the arrival of a new disease

Posted On12 Jan 2017
Copyright © 2010 - 2014. All Rights Reserved. EcuadorTimes.net. Todos los derechos reservados.