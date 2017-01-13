Modified measures for the use of electronic money

The Superintendency of Market Power Control (SCPM) reformed the preventive measure that forced banks to open electronic money accounts for customers who required it.

The term of 30 days that was established for its fulfillment also disappears with the reform.

Yesterday, Marcelo Ortega, president of the Commission of Resolution of First Instance, announced the changes to the resolutions of December 13 and January 3.

These establish that members of the Association of Private Banks (Asobanca) should facilitate the current and potential transactions of users, consumers or companies that choose this payment method.

The measure prohibits, rejects or denies electronic money was also reformed. It also indicates that banks shall provide their facilities and auxiliary branches so that users can recharge their balance through credit cards.

To do so will have a sales terminal for electronic money. For this last implementation, the SCPM indicates that the conditions and term will be established by the competent authority: the Board of Regulation of the Monetary and Financial Policy.



Source: http://www.eluniverso. com/noticias/2017/01/13/nota/ 5993962/modificadas-medidas- uso-dinero-electronico