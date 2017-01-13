The Church calls for awareness in the elections and criticizes corruption

A responsible and meditated vote, based on the analysis of the serious proposals of the presidential candidates was the request made yesterday in Guayaquil by the representative of the bishops of Ecuador, Monsignor Luis Cabrera.

Cabrera read a communiqué prepared by the Ecuadorian Episcopal Conference. Ecuadorians were asked to choose the authorities that would benefit the most vulnerable and improve the country’s future.

“There are no perfect policies or politicians, but it is necessary to choose those who are closest to the ideal of the society that we want,” he said.

Monsignor Cabrera said that the anti-poverty proposals, that generate adequate work, respect for human dignity, the right to life from conception, the family, the freedom of expression and opinion are the ones that must be victorious in the elections.

The Church showed its rejection of proposals that support a de facto union and an educational system with a unique ideological discourse as this “contradicts the freedom of a democratic state.”

Cabrera called for an extraordinary fight against corruption. “It is scandalous that corruption comes at a time when thousands of people live in unemployment and humble families experience significant needs,” he said.

