Alvaro Noboa accompanies candidates of the Adelante Ecuatoriano Adelante party

Publicado el 17 Jan 2017
Por :
Although he retired from his presidential candidacy, Alvaro Noboa supports the candidates for legislators representing the Guayas province of his Adelante Ecuatoriano Adelante party, accompanying them on their tours in the different districts.

 

Last week he toured the Portete sector along with Eder Calderon, representative of District 1; The northwest of Guayaquil with Sofia Caiche, of District 2; El Recreo, in Duran, along with Isis Zurita, representative of District 3, and yesterday afternoon the Sauces citadel, in the north of Guayaquil.
In each tour, Noboa talked with the residents who told him their problems and the changes they want from the next government.


