Cynthia Viteri expects more loans with tax benefits

The presidential hopeful for the Social Christian Party (PSC), Cynthia Viteri, proposed the exemption of the 50% of the income tax (IR) for the bank loans granted to the agricultural sector and microcredit, as a measure to revive the economy.

Currently, she said, the private financial system has placed $ 20 billion in loans, of which 7% was granted to microcredit and 8% to the agriculture sector.

The announcement was made along with her Vice President candidate Mauricio Pozo, who explained that the proposal is a market stimulus; qs he said that an incentive of this nature could give room to double the participation of the agricultural sector.

He anticipated that they have a team of lawyers working on a proposal for referendum, to end the terms of control authorities appointed during the government of Rafael Correa; In addition, they will elaborate the mechanism to eliminate the Council on Citizen Participation, so that no government can “put the hand” in the appointment of the control authorities.

