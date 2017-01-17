Guillermo Lasso considers that the hacking of accounts is ‘a dirty campaign.’

Guillermo Lasso, the candidate of the CREO-SUMA alliance, made a tour yesterday in Calderon, north of Quito.

At the concentration held in the central square, he insisted on his proposal to generate one million jobs in four years.

Without naming him, he criticized his contender Lenin Moreno (AP), who called his proposal a demagogy but offered to create 250,000 jobs each year. “They do not know how to multiply.”

Lasso promised to keep the human development financial help, the price of home gas, the elimination of the Senescyt, as well as the tax that made gas cookers more expensive.

“It’s a dirty campaign. We will continue with our campaign, we will not distract,” Lasso said when asked about the hacking of the social networks accounts of the candidates for legislators, such as Patricio Donoso.

