OAS Mission signs agreement with the CNE for Electoral Elections

Publicado el 17 Jan 2017
Por :
The head of the electoral mission of the Organization of American States (OAS) and former Dominican Republic President, Leonel Fernandez, signed a document with the National Electoral Council (CNE) on procedures. Today he will also sign the agreement on guarantees of immunities and privileges so that the whole mission can be deployed throughout the national territory and have full access to information on the electoral process.

 

According to Fernández’s first impressions, the electoral process of February 19 “is going in the right direction.” He announced that he would meet with all presidential candidates.

Fernandez said that the purpose of this first visit is to endorse the documents with the CNE, to “take the pulse” of the electoral situation, to contact the electoral authorities and to meet with various actors who will participate in the next elections. An OAS observer team will remain in Ecuador to take part in the drills. As head of mission, Fernandez will return on February 16.
He said that the group would make a random selection of polling places where they will be observers, and there will be a first report the day after the process. And the final report will be subsequently submitted to the Council of the OAS.

 


Source: http://www.eluniverso.com/noticias/2017/01/17/nota/6001729/mision-oea-toma-pulso-elecciones-generales-pais



