The Conaie rejects the extension of the state of emergency in Morona Santiago and calls for an assembly

The Ecuadorian National Conference of Indigenous People (CONAIE) ruled against the extension of the emergency situation in Morona Santiago after the death of a police agent in a clash in the Nankints community last December. This organization called on its foundations for an extraordinary assembly, on January 31st to define actions in this area.

At a press conference, Jorge Herrera, president of the Conaie, demanded the lift of this measure. This is because, according to the Conaie, there is no indication so far that the Nankints and Shuar communities had participated in the fact the Government is investigating.

“The 30-day extension of the state of emergency is a clear sign of provocation and the inability of the government to solve problems peacefully. This state has not only removed rights to the communities,” said Herrera, and noted that it is time for the Government to make an evaluation on this issue and to release the leaders who were imprisoned. “There are several fellows incarcerated in the maximum security prison in Latacunga, who have not proven guilty,” he said.



