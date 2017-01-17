BREAKING NEWS

Twitter accounts of the critics of Correa’s government are hacked

Publicado el 17 Jan 2017
Por :
 
Last night six Twitter accounts of opponents and critics of the government of Rafael Correa were reported as hacked. So far, any group has been held responsible for the hacking.
The accounts of the presidential candidates Dalo Bucaram, Andres Paez, journalist Carlos Vera, activist JJ Olmedo and Assemblyman Patricio Donoso, were intercepted by this group of hackers and tweeted slogans in favor of the candidate of the Government coalition Lenin Moreno and against Andres Paez.

Source: http://www.larepublica.ec/blog/politica/2017/01/16/hackean-cuentas-de-twitter-de-criticos-al-gobierno-de-correa/



Share us in other Social Networks

Latest Video

Archives

Categories

Alvaro Noboa accompanies candidates of the Adelante Ecuatoriano Adelante party

Posted On17 Jan 2017

Guillermo Lasso considers that the hacking of accounts is 'a dirty campaign.'

Posted On17 Jan 2017

Meetings between the ELN and the Government of Colombia continue in Quito

Posted On17 Jan 2017

Cynthia Viteri expects more loans with tax benefits

Posted On17 Jan 2017

Europe expects a 16% more liquor from Ecuador

Posted On17 Jan 2017

The big shadow of Odebrecht in Ecuador

Posted On17 Jan 2017
Copyright © 2010 - 2014. All Rights Reserved. EcuadorTimes.net. Todos los derechos reservados.