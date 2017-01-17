Twitter accounts of the critics of Correa’s government are hacked

Last night six Twitter accounts of opponents and critics of the government of Rafael Correa were reported as hacked. So far, any group has been held responsible for the hacking.

The accounts of the presidential candidates Dalo Bucaram, Andres Paez, journalist Carlos Vera, activist JJ Olmedo and Assemblyman Patricio Donoso, were intercepted by this group of hackers and tweeted slogans in favor of the candidate of the Government coalition Lenin Moreno and against Andres Paez.

Source: http://www. larepublica.ec/blog/politica/ 2017/01/16/hackean-cuentas-de- twitter-de-criticos-al- gobierno-de-correa/