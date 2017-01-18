22 people were summoned to testify in the Public Prosecutor’s Office

Since last Monday, prosecutor Diana Salazar, of the Anti-Money Laundering Unit, began to receive the free and voluntary versions of twenty-two people within a case initiated in Quito for an alleged crime of money laundering.

Among those summoned are Jose F. P. C., a relative of Carlos P. C. and Carlos P. D., allegedly related in the cases of corruption of the state company Petroecuador, for which his other relative Carlos Pareja Yannuzzelli, former Minister of Hydrocarbons, is a fugitive.

In the same judicial order, the judge makes the calls, requests that the Pareja y Abogados Asociados (Paresoci) company submit contracts and documents “that support the existing contractual or business relationship” with the construction company Norberto Odebrecht SA. The latter group was identified by the US State Department for having paid bribes of $ 33.5 million in Ecuador.

Salazar also requests a report of the accounts of twelve individuals and five companies to the Unit of Financial and Economic Analysis.

