Candidates from District 1 were in the Pablo Neruda housing cooperative with Annabella Azin

Publicado el 18 Jan 2017
Por :
On the afternoon of Tuesday, March 17, the candidates who represent District 1 of the Guayas province, of the Adelante Ecuatoriano Adelante party, along with Annabella An-Noboa, toured the Pablo Neruda housing cooperative (south of Guayaquil), announcing their campaign proposals.
 
Ana Leon invited the candidates to her home; there she told Dr. Annabella Azin the problems faced by the residents, including the lack of employment. Another resident manifested the lack of security, the deficient signage system and the drugs problem, which keeps them in anguish.

 

Edder Calderon, an Assemblyman candidate for the Guayas District # 1, asked a vote of confidence to the inhabitants of this populous sector of southern Guayaquil and reiterated that upon reaching the Assembly, he would create laws that contribute to the benefit of the Ecuadorian people.



