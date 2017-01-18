BREAKING NEWS

Cynthia Viteri proposes life imprisonment for femicide

The candidate of the Christian Social Party (CPS), Cynthia Viteri, offered to imprison anyone who takes the lives of children and women (femicide).
Surrounded by a group of women, Viteri presented yesterday in Quito the new campaign promise that includes the installation of an application on cell phones so that any act of violence is reported by simply crushing the “panic button,” to be aided by the police.
The financing of the measure will come from the sale of vehicles from the public sector.
Viteri and her partner, Mauricio Pozo, announced an educational program for both boys and girls, to learn to respect and value each other, and said that the campaign would be extended to colleges and universities; And in the media, in the spaces of the Government.

Source: http://www.eluniverso.com/noticias/2017/01/18/nota/6002776/viteri-plantea-aplicar-cadena-perpetua-femicidio



